Update: It's all getting a bit sluggish in the equity market of late as consolidation is the main theme with no fresh impetus arising for bulls or bears. Technically consolidation near highs is a bullish sign but for now, inaction seems to be the dominant theme as fundamental news remains downbeat. Europe enters fourth wave lockdowns and haggles over vaccine supplies, China and the US talk tough and Yields keep everyone honest. The equity market needs something to wake it from its slumber but it looks likely today is not going to be the day. At least Gamestop may provide some excitement when it releases results after the close. Dow and S&P are flat while the Nasdaq continues to recover.

Sectors: Tech and Real Estate lead while Oil and financials lag.

Selected stocks: Gamestop -3%, AMC -10%, Adobe +3% (results after close), Zoom video +5%, Rocket Corp +4%, Peloton +4%, Netflix +3%, Upstart -20%, Texas Pacific Land -10%, ViacomCBS -7%, Norwegian, Carnival and Royal Carribean all -7%, Wynn and Marriott both -4%.

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 23:

Equity markets look to continue the yoyo theme of the last few sessions with gains on Monday leading to lower opens on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chair Powell is still in focus as he takes to the airwaves again, along with Treasury Secretary Yellen. European markets obviously took the news of a fresh wave of lockdowns badly. Travel stocks again suffered as Britons were more or less told to forget about foreign holidays as new fines were unveiled.

The US 10-year yield is at least playing ball as it drops further to 1.64%. Gold firms to $1740, while the dollar gains to $1.1890 versus the euro. Oil is lower at $59.15.

European markets are lower with the Dax down 0.1%, FTSE flat, and Euro Stoxx down 0.1%.

US Futures are pointing to a lower open with the Nasdaq flat, S&P down 0.3%, and Dow down 0.4%.

S&P 500 top news

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the post-pandemic stock market low.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will testify before Congress on the government's response to the pandemic.

Infrastructure: The White House is reportedly considering a $3 trillion infrastructure plan.

Vaccines: One day after AstraZeneca reported promising results, the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases announced that some of the data is outdated, casting fresh doubts on the embattled immunization solution.

The EU is considering a vaccine export ban. Merkel and Irish PM disagree with the idea.

US Treasury Secretary Yellen says the US may see a return to full employment in 2022.

US Current account deficit increases to -$188.5 billion.

Germany confirms further lockdown restrictions as the UK outlines fines for travelers to Europe.

JETS: US travel industry groups urge US lawmakers for a plan to reopen borders.

Gamestop releases results after the close. Adobe also reports.

Amazon is to cut its Deliveroo stake, according to Deliveroo's IPO prospectus.

Baidu and Bilibili are listed on the Hong Kong market, raising approximately $3 billion each.

Pfizer plans to rollout mRNA technology to other diseases after the success of its covid vaccine.

Boeing enters into a $5.2 billion revolving credit facility.

Coherent and Lumentum: Lumentum raises its offer to approximately $7 billion.

Microsoft is in talks to buy Discord, according to Bloomberg, citing sources.

ViacomCBS to raise $3 billion in a stock offering, capitalizing on the recent strong share price.

Tencent Music: misses on Q4 earnings, shares fall 3% in pre-market.

Peloton makes three acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.

Conduent: Cowen & Co. raises price target.

Apollo Global: Citi upgrades to buy.

Discovery: UBS downgrades to sell.

Dollar General: Morgan Stanley lowers price target.

SunPower Corp: Goldman lowers price target.

