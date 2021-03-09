Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 09:

So have we bottomed out again or is more to come? March 9 2009 was the bottom of the Dow Jones, post the financial meltdown, so can history repeat itself? Well markets take positive tones into Tuesday as tech finally catches a bid. Inflation fears are abating as the US 10 Year moves back under 1.55%, Brent retreats below $70 and the Dollar remains strong.

See Forex Today

Asian shares closed higher as Bloomberg reported state-backed funds bought Chinese equities to stabilize recent volatility.

European shares are all in the green, FTSE up 0.55, Dax up 0.3% and EuroStoxx up 0.6%.

US futures are showing well, with the Nasdaq leading the way. Dow up 0.3%, S&P up 0.9%, and Nasdaq futures bouncing back from recent losses to post a 2% gain at the time of writing.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

S&P 500 Top News

Bank of England Governor Bailey says the long-term impact to the UK economy will not be as bad as some recessions and played down inflation risks.

UK Chief Medical Officer says will see a resurgence of coronavirus in the UK and can't bring deaths to zero even with full vaccine rollout.

House set to pass US stimulus bill this week. The plan includes direct payments of $1400 to most Americans.

US CDC says those fully vaccinated can visit others without the need for a mask or social distancing.

Italian Industrial Production rises 1% in Jan versus expectations for a 0.2% fall.

US 3 Year note auction later today at 1800 GMT/1300 EST.

US airline and travel groups have urged President Biden to set up health credentials to help people travel.

Baidu shares are up 6% in the pre-market after news it can list on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Peloton is to expand into Asia Pacific for the first time, shares up 4% in pre-market.

LiAuto, XPeng, and NIO are all planning to list in Hong Kong, CNBC reports citing Reuters.

Zoom Video (ZM): CEO Eric Yuan transferred up to 40% of his holding according to SEC fillings. Zoom statement says transfers related to estate planning-CNBC.

Dicks Sporting Goods: beats on EPS and revenue but lower guidance hits shares, down 6% in pre-market.

Gamestop rallies again as Ryan Cohen tapped to lead its digital transformation. $217, up 12% in pre-market.

AMC rallies ahead of results on Wednesday, $9.36 up 0.8% in pre-market.

Apple: France Digitale will file a complaint alleging breaches of EU rules with data privacy watchdog CNIL, Reuters.

Autohome is to price Hong Kong listing shares at $22.71, Reuters citing sources.

First Energy: Carl Icahn is looking to take two seats on the board-CNBC.

Diamondback Energy: QEP Resources shareholder Glazer Capital rejects Diamondback's acquisition effort of QEP-Reuters.

Ups and Downs

Mcafee: RBC raises price target.

Oracle: KeyBanc raised its price target.

Tesla: New Street Research upgrades to buy and puts a $900 price target.

Twilio: Jefferies starts as a buy.

Home Depot and Lowe's: Citi starts as a buy.

Chipotle: Goldman Sachs ups price target.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.