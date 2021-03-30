S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Archegos fears, higher yields and bank bounce make for choppy day ahead

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 30:

Equity markets remain nervous post the Archegos debacle but still just about bullish overall. Risk has come under renewed focus with Treasury yields pushing back to recent highs, currently yielding 1.76%. German yields are also moving up. Financial stocks rebounded slightly in European trading after yesterday's hammering. Recent developments highlight the need for adequate levels of capital at investment banks when they have been pushing for a reduction to increase profitably.

Oil drops to $60.50 on the back of the Suez Canal finally opening, but rumours swirl of OPEC+ maintaining recent supply cuts into May and June, longer than expected.

The dollar continues its ascent with a 1.16 handle now in sight for the EUR/USD as the pair trades to a low of 1.1728 on Tuesday. The main driver of recent dollar strength continues on Tuesday: strong future growth, a stronger vaccine rollout, stronger inflation and yields. Equities are still somewhat in denial of what the bond and currency markets are telling them but will find gains harder to eke out in such an environment. Tuesday is looking like a down day for the US indices.

The chart below shows the ascent in US yields since December.

European markets are led by the Dax, up 0.6%, but the FTSE is down 0.3%, while EuroStoxx is flat.

US futures are all red. Nasdaq down 0.75%, S&P500 down 0.4%, and the Dow Jones down by 0.1%.

S&P 500 top news

The US is facing "impending doom" in the fight against COVID-19, according to the CDC chief.

US 10-year yields reached a new 14-month high.

Saudi Arabia to agree to an extension of OPEC+ supply cuts into May and June, according to sources.

Wall Street banks in contact with regulators post Archegos debacle.

Turkey loses another Central Bank official as the deputy governor bows out.

German inflation rises to 2% in March.

Auto industry groups call on President Biden to develop a comprehensive plan for electric vehicles and to provide numerous tax and financial incentives.

PayPal is to launch a digital crypto checkout service for customers.

Samsung says chip production in its Texas plant returns to normal.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (TechnoKing is actually his new official title!) says it is hard to increase the production of commercial trucks due to cell supply shortages.

GameStop announced new executive hires from Amazon and Chewy. see more.

Palantir: Qell Acquisition Corp taking Lilium public in SPAC merger. PLTR taking a stake in Lilium. see more.

Google is to have its maps service give directions based on the lowest carbon emissions generated.

Amazon: vote on unionization of Alabama distribution centre will be reviewed on Tuesday.

Pfizer BioNTech: increasing production of COVID-19 vaccine due to new German factory starting production.

McCormick &Co: beats and increases guidance, shares up 2% pre-market.

FactSet: misses narrowly on EPS, revenue in line.

DraftKings announces the acquisition of VSiN.

Becton Dickinson gets emergency approval for a rapid test to detect flu and COVID-19.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial claims losses of approximately $300 million due to an unnamed US customer. Hmmm, who could that be?

Ups and downs

American Airlines: Jefferies raises from underperform to hold.

Yelp: upgraded by Citi.

Alphabet (GOOGL): Stifel raises price target.

Target: Stifel also raises price target.

Roku: Truist upgrades to buy from hold.

Proctor & Gamble, Amazon: Morgan Stanley names as top picks.

Economic releases due

