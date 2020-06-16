S&P 500: Corrective stage to see first resistance at 3088 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 remains above its 200-day average on a closing basis, now at 3015, but with daily momentum having turned lower strategists at Credit Suisse look for a consolidation/corrective phase to emerge with resistance seen at 3088 initially.
Don't miss:
S&P 500 to target 2800 before the bull market rally resumes – Morgan Stanley
S&P 500: Pullback to consolidative zone leaves room for a leg higher – Charles Schwab
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 continues to importantly hold pivotal support on a closing basis from its rising 200-day average at 3015, as well as the 23.6% retracement of the March/June rally. With daily MACD momentum having turned lower and with an ‘island top’ in place, our bias remains for a broad consolidation/corrective phase to emerge.”
“Despite the recovery seen yesterday immediate resistance remains intact at Friday’s high and 13-day average 3080/88 and above here is still needed to clear the way for strength back to the price gap from last week, seen starting at 3124 and stretching up to 3190, but with this expected to cap for now.”
“Support is seen at 3036 initially, then the 200-day average at 3015. A close below here remains needed to suggest a deeper retracement lower can be seen with support seen back at 2966, then 2957/55, which we would look to hold at first. Bigger picture though we would look for a move below here with the next meaningful support seen at the 38.2% retracement of the entire March/June rally at 2835.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.13 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, paring previous gains. Markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 63.4 points. US retail sales are awaited with a rebound on the cards.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold clings to modest daily gains, around $1730 area
Gold traded with modest gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1730 region.
WTI: Modest losses from 200-HMA eye downside break of $37.00
WTI defies two-day winning streak while easing from $37.71, down 0.55% during the early Tuesday’s trading. In addition to the black gold’s failure to cross the key HMA, MACD conditions also favor odds of its further declines.