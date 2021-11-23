S&P 500 continues grind lower to 4670, as rising US real yields hurt tech stocks

- The S&P 500 is on course to fall again, weighed by underperformance in tech amid higher US bond yields.
- Markets expect a more hawkish Fed in 2022, which is pushing real yields higher.
US equity markets are trading heavily on Tuesday, as traders reassess equity valuations amid a continued sharp rise in US real yields that reflect the rebuilding of Fed policy tightening expectations for 2022. Three-month eurodollar futures for December 2022 (a proxy for where markets think the Fed funds rate is going to be at the end of next year) currently trade close to 98.95, down from above 99.05 at the end of last week. That implies that Jerome Powell’s renomination to the Fed chair position for a second term has spurred markets to price in an additional 10bps in rate hikes for 2022 (now more than 80bps, or over three 25bps rate hikes). The 10-year TIPS yield now trades at -0.95%, up from under to -1.10% at the end of last week, whilst the nominal 10-year yield up about 10bps on the week to close to 1.65%.
As a result, the S&P 500 continues to trade on the back foot and is down 0.3% and under 4670 in early US trade, following Monday’s 0.4% loss than masks a 1.3% pullback from earlier session highs in the 4740s. The tech-laden S&P 500 communications services and information technology indices are both lower by about 1.0% on Tuesday, while the big tech-dominated Nasdaq 100 index is also down about 1.0%, following on from Monday’s 1.2% drop. Tech stock valuations tend to rely more on expectations for future earnings growth than on current earnings, meaning that valuations are more vulnerable to rising yields, which increases the opportunity cost of relying on future rather than current earnings.
Unsurprisingly, bank stocks are benefitting from the rise in real and nominal bond yields, with the S&P 500 financials index up nearly 0.8% on Tuesday. The S&P 500 energy index, meanwhile, rallied 2.5% amid rising crude oil prices (WTI is up nearly 2.0% on the day to $78.00). Oil markets seemingly saw a “sell the rumour, buy the fact” reaction to announcements from the US and other major oil-consuming nations of reserve releases. In fairness, analysts only thought this would have a modest impact on oil prices as a release of reserves doesn’t solve the structural imbalance currently being seen between supply and demand that has supported prices. OPEC+ also maintains the option to reduce output hikes in the months ahead to compensate for the oil reserve releases.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4663.69
|Today Daily Change
|-17.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|4680.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4655.81
|Daily SMA50
|4515.56
|Daily SMA100
|4473.61
|Daily SMA200
|4283.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4741.45
|Previous Daily Low
|4680.43
|Previous Weekly High
|4725.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|4670.33
|Previous Monthly High
|4608.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|4270.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4703.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4718.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4660.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4639.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4599.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4721.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4761.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4782.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
