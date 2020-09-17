S&P 500: Cluster of resistances at 3417/27 caps to maintain the risk for a corrective setback – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has been capped at resistance at 3426/27 and the completion of a small bearish “reversal day” still maintains the risk for a deeper corrective setback towards 3280/60, economists at Credit Suisse inform.
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 rebound has been capped at its 13-day exponential average, 38.2% retracement of its fall and price resistance at 3417/27 and the subsequent sharp fall post the Fed has seen a small bearish ‘reversal day’ established to maintain the view the market stays seen at risk to a deeper corrective setback/consolidation.”
“Support remains seen at 3375 initially, with a break below 3341/39 needed to maintain the threat of further corrective weakness and a move back to 3310 then our “ideal” correction target of a cluster of supports seen starting at the 63-day average at 3287 and stretching down to 3260/59.”
“Resistance moves to 3404 initially, then 3418/20, with a break above 3426/29 needed to see a near-term base has been established to ease the threat of a deeper corrective setback, opening the door to a move back to 3479/82 next, where we would look for a fresh cap for now for further near-term ranging.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
