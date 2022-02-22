S&P 500 chops around level 4300 as Biden announces new Russia sanctions, Ukraine calls up reservists

- USD equities have recovered from intra-day session lows after Biden’s Russia sanction announcement in something of a relief rally.
- Ukraine President Zelensky issued a decree to recruit reservists.
- The S&P 500 chopped around the 4300 level, ending the day down more than 1.0%.
US equities recovered from intra-day lows on Tuesday in wake of US President Joe Biden’s announcement of new sanctions targeting Russian banks, sovereign debt and wealthy individuals, joining the UK and EU who had already announced similar measures. In the aftermath of Biden’s remarks, where he urged that the door for diplomacy remains open, US equities staged a rebound, perhaps on hope that a diplomatic resolution could yet avoid further escalation and sanctions. But the news that the Ukrainian President had issued a decree to recruit more reservists led to fresh choppiness just prior to the close.
Some analysts warned not to read too much into the price action with US equities trading at monthly lows, saying the rebound could have been nothing more than a “buy the fact” reaction after the sanctions unveiled by Biden were largely in line with expectations. Others said the recovery might have been driven by dip-buying, with some traders cautioning that US equity markets have been overly sensitive to developments in Eastern Europe and should instead focus more on domestic fundamentals.
Either way, the S&P 500 index chopped either side of the 4300 level on Tuesday, ending the session more than 1.0% lower. Bears continue to eye a potential test of the January lows in the low 4200s and a close at current levels would confirm that the index has fallen back into “correction” territory (i.e. more than 10% below recent record highs).
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 index also recovered from intra-day lows, but was unable to regain the 14K level and also dropped more than 1.0%, while the Dow tanked roughly 1.5% to test 33.5K and eye a test of January lows in 33.1K area. The S&P 500 CBOE Volatility Index or VIX remained under 30.00 after testing February highs at 32.00 earlier in the session.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4310.4
|Today Daily Change
|26.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|4283.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4445.78
|Daily SMA50
|4579.28
|Daily SMA100
|4583.04
|Daily SMA200
|4469.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4394.12
|Previous Daily Low
|4280.82
|Previous Weekly High
|4488.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|4326
|Previous Monthly High
|4814.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|4220.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4324.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4350.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4245.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4206.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4131.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4358.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4432.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4471.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
