S&P 500 bounces above 4580, driven by out-performance in cyclical names

- The S&P 500 has bounced over 1.0% higher on Monday driven by gains in cyclical stocks.
- Growth names have performed comparatively worse, with the Nasdaq up less than 0.5%.
The S&P 500 has seen a decent bounce this Monday and currently trades higher by over 1.0% on the session around the 4580 level, as investors continue to buy the dip in light of the index testing its 21-day moving average at 4525 last week. Economically sensitive “cyclical” stocks outperformed on Monday, with the S&P 500 value index rallying 1.8%. That compares to a comparatively downbeat performance for the US “growth” sector, which rose just 0.1%.
Value stocks were bid higher as traders bet that the US economy would perform better than feared in 2022 as the tone of news regarding Omicron improved over the weekend. There was further commentary from South African health officials pointing out that Omicron infection appears to be associated with comparatively mild symptoms versus past variants. Value stocks also performed better as a rise in US bond yields undermined the appeal of duration-sensitive growth stocks. Growth stock valuation is disproportionately based on expectations for future earnings growth rather than present earnings, leaving valuations more vulnerable to a rise in opportunity cost (i.e. in bond yields).
As a result of the above divergence, the Dow has put in a strong performance, gaining over 1.5% to reclaim the 35K level, while the Nasdaq 100 is only up about 0.3% and just above 15.7K. Equity markets look set to remain sensitive to pandemic-related headlines in the run-up to the new year. As infection rates continue to pick up in the US to match what has happened in Europe over the last few months, a trend that is likely to also be accelerated by the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, traders ought to be on watch for the risk of potential sporadic lockdown reimpositions across the US. This presents a downside risk to growth in particularly Q1 2022.
US macro data will also be worth keeping an eye on this week. The most interesting data points will be October JOLTs job opening on Wednesday, weekly jobless claims on Thursday and November Consumer Price Inflation and preliminary December University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment data on Friday. The Fed is now in blackout ahead of the 15 December monetary policy announcement, but members will be keeping a close eye on the inflation data in particular.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4577.12
|Today Daily Change
|39.69
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|4537.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4651.35
|Daily SMA50
|4549.19
|Daily SMA100
|4496.84
|Daily SMA200
|4315.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4605.05
|Previous Daily Low
|4492.17
|Previous Weekly High
|4670.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|4492.17
|Previous Monthly High
|4741.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|4557.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4535.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4561.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4484.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4432
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4371.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4597.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4657.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4710.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
