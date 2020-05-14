S&P 500 Asia Price Forecast: US stocks rebound into the New York close

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 bullish recovery from mid-March stays intact.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 2900 resistance.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
After the February-March sharp down move, the S&P 500 has been recovering nicely. The market is consolidating the advance while bouncing from the 2800 level trading above the 50 SMA on the daily chart. Buyers remain in full control of the S&P 500 with bulls looking to regain the 2900 resistance en route towards the 2950 level and the 3000 round figure near the 100 and 200 SMAs. Conversely, support I seen near 2855 and 2800 levels.
  

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2856
Today Daily Change 29.50
Today Daily Change % 1.04
Today daily open 2826.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2856.08
Daily SMA50 2712.29
Daily SMA100 2988.1
Daily SMA200 3005.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2884
Previous Daily Low 2794
Previous Weekly High 2941.5
Previous Weekly Low 2781.25
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2828.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2849.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 2785.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 2744.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 2695.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 2875.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 2924.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 2965.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

