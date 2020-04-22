S&P 500 Asia Price Forecast: US stocks rebound and challenge 2800 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 index consolidates the bullish recovery.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 2800 resistance. 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The previous session saw the S&P 500 dipping down, however, the market is already rebounding from the 2730 support and is now challenging the 2800 figure. A break above this level will see the resumption of the bullish recovery towards the 2850 and 2900 levels initially. Support is seen near the 2730, 2650 and 2600 levels.
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2796.75
Today Daily Change 54.75
Today Daily Change % 2.00
Today daily open 2742
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2683.02
Daily SMA50 2827.08
Daily SMA100 3036.5
Daily SMA200 3014.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2841.25
Previous Daily Low 2726.5
Previous Weekly High 2892.5
Previous Weekly Low 2720.25
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2770.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2797.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 2698.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 2655.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 2583.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 2813.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 2884.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 2928.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

