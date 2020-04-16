S&P 500 Asia Price Forecast: US stocks holds onto gains near 2800 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 index is trading off one-month highs, just above the 2800 level.
  • The bullish recovery remains intact as buyers need to overcome the 2800/2850 resistance zone.  
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
 
The S&P 500 is consolidating after the huge recovery while trading just above the 2800 level. The index is printing higher highs and higher lows however still below its main SMAs on the daily chart. A daily close above the 2800/2850 resistance zone could introduce scope to the 3000 price levels. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 2700 and 2630 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2817.25
Today Daily Change 40.00
Today Daily Change % 1.44
Today daily open 2777.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2587.74
Daily SMA50 2869.27
Daily SMA100 3049.34
Daily SMA200 3017.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2843.25
Previous Daily Low 2760
Previous Weekly High 2818
Previous Weekly Low 2550.5
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2791.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2811.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 2743.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 2710.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 2660.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 2827
Daily Pivot Point R2 2876.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 2910.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD posts its lowest settlement for the week

EUR/USD posts its lowest settlement for the week

Resurgent dollar’s demand has resulted in EUR/USD flirting with the 1.0800 area. Now trading around 1.0840, further declines seem likely in the last trading day of the week.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD battles 0.6300 ahead of Chinese GDP

AUD/USD battles 0.6300 ahead of Chinese GDP

The AUD/USD pair is in consolidative mode around the 0.6300 threshold, ignoring Australian upbeat data and resurgent dollar’s demand. All eyes on Chinese growth data.

AUD/USD News

China GDP Preview: The projected market reaction is straightforward

China GDP Preview: The projected market reaction is straightforward

China's first-quarter GDP figures are expected to show a contraction of 6%. Better figures may boost markets and weigh on the dollar while weaker statistics could trigger a sell-off and gains for the greenback.

Read more

Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility

Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility

Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI fails to cling to recovery gains, settles below $20

WTI fails to cling to recovery gains, settles below $20

After dropping to its lowest level since February 2002 at $19.15 on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a technical rebound to $20.61 earlier in the day but failed to stay in the positive territory and settled at $19.87.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures