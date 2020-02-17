S&P 500 Asia Price Forecast: Index prints fresh all-time high

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 uptrend remains intact as the market is pushing to new all-time highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 3400 resistance.
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P500 Index is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is grinding up, printing fresh all-time high while approaching the 3400 figure. A break above the above-mentioned level could lead to a bullish extension towards 3450 and the 3500 figure. Support is seen near 3350 and 3300 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3388.75
Today Daily Change 8.00
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 3380.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3316.28
Daily SMA50 3262.31
Daily SMA100 3152.8
Daily SMA200 3038.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3388.75
Previous Daily Low 3365.75
Previous Weekly High 3388.75
Previous Weekly Low 3316.25
Previous Monthly High 3338.5
Previous Monthly Low 3190.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3379.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3374.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 3368.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 3355.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 3345.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 3391.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 3401.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 3414.08

 

 

GBP/USD pierces 1.3000 amid Brexit uncertainty

Investors are moving away from Pound as a deal with the EU is back on the table, while the Cabinet reshuffle put at doubt the release of the annual budget on time in a couple of weeks.

AUD/USD holding above 0.6700 ahead of RBA's Minutes

The RBA will release the Minutes of its February meeting this Tuesday. No surprises expected after Lowe said the economy reached a "gentle turning point," a couple of months ago.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin weekly closure is worrying

The Electric Coin Company (ECC) and the Zcash Foundation (ZF) has agreed to approve Zcash Improvement Proposal (ZIP) 1014. The team says the ZIP 1014 has received huge support from the entire Zcash ecosystem.

Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose nearly $15 last week as investors continued to react to headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the new week kicking off in a calm manner, the XAU/USD pair is consolidating last week's gains.

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company's Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

