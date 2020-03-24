S&P 500 Asia Price Forecast: Coronavirus relief bill on hold, Fed’s QE game on, US stocks rebound near 2500 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 is bouncing off 37-month lows and is nearing the 2500 mark.
  • Investors are still waiting for the Coronavirus relief bill. 
  • This Monday, the Fed expanded its Quantitative Easing operation which is the largest stimulus scheme ever created.
 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 is correcting up after suffering one of the steepest decline in history. The pullback up could extend to the upside especially on a daily close above the 2500 level while resistance can be seen near the 2600 and 2700 figures on the way up. On the other hand, support is seen near the 2300 and 2200 levels. This Monday, the Fed announced that it extended its QE program to counter the harm generated by the coronavirus crisis. Markets have started to react positively however many investors are waiting for the US government's stimulus.  
   
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2457.25
Today Daily Change 197.00
Today Daily Change % 8.72
Today daily open 2260.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2750.31
Daily SMA50 3092.76
Daily SMA100 3128.44
Daily SMA200 3044.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2397.5
Previous Daily Low 2188.5
Previous Weekly High 2568
Previous Weekly Low 2273.25
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2317.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2268.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 2166.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 2073.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 1957.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 2375.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 2491.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 2584.67

 

 

