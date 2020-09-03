S&P 500 approaches an inflection point ahead of NFP – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 is now above the upper end of its “typical” extreme, daily, weekly and monthly RSI momentum are all highlighting an overbought condition, the VIX is threatening a base and 10yr US Breakevens are retreating from their medium-term resistance. All-in-all, this suggests the event risk and threat of a correction and volatility heading into tomorrow’s US payroll report is now seen as extremely high, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 has gapped higher for a move with ease above our objective at 3525/29 for a test of its next projection resistance at 3588. This also leaves the market above the upper end of its ‘typical’ extreme (15% above the 200-day average) and with RSI momentum overbought on a daily, weekly and monthly basis the index is now seen in a dangerously overextended state. Adding further weight to this view remains US Breakevens, which have maintained a close relationship with US Equities all year and which are now turning lower from medium-term resistance, with the VIX also having risen as the market moves to new record highs and threatening a base above 28.58.”
“All-in-all, we are approaching an inflection point, with the US payrolls report tomorrow seen as a clear risk event. Above 3588 would suggest the immediate risk can still stay higher today with resistance next at 3600, then the top of the trend channel from late June, today at 3625, which we would look to then cap.”
“Below 3560 can see a move back the gap from yesterday at 3538/27, with a break and close below here needed to suggest we may be finally seeing at least a near-term peak, with support then seen next at 3495/93.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
