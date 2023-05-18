Stock Market Report:NASDAQ & NYSE. SP500,NASDAQ 100, Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), Block, Inc (SQ), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Enphase (ENPH), Alphabet GOOGL,Bank of America BAC and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Stock Market Summary: The trend up will continue into next week, staying long is the plan
Elliott Wave Analysis: Nasdaq Wave v of (iii) of iii) of 5
Trading Strategy: Risk On
Video Chapters
00:00 NASDAQ 100 / SP 500
05:28 Apple (AAPL)
10:01 Amazon (AMZN)
11:41 NVIDIA (NVDA)
13:11 Meta Platforms (META)
14:05 Netflix (NFLX)
17:32 Enphase (ENPH)
17:47 Alphabet (GOOGL)
21:43 Microsoft (MSFT)
24:10 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
25:34 Tesla (TSLA)
27:40 Block Inc. (SQ)
28:13 Bank of America (BAC) JPMorgan Chase (JPM)
36:09 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
37:33 Thanks for supporting
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
