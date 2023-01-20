Emini S&P March shorts at the sell area of 4000/4020 hit all my targets as far as 3900/3890 (with a low for the day just a point above here yesterday). Hopefully you bagged 100 points this week.

Nasdaq March we wrote: the break lower can target 11470/430 then support at 11340/300.

Spot on as we made a low for the day at 11308 - could not be more accurate!!

Emini Dow Jones March shorts activated on my sell signal made 1000 ticks profit this week.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P March shorts at 4000/4020 worked on the expected collapse to my 3900/3890 target. We should have resumed the bear trend so we can sell a bounce to resistance at 3930/35...perhaps as far as 3950/55. Shorts need stops above 3960.

A break below 3890 is a sell signal targeting 3825/15.

Nasdaq March collapsed from 11650/700 as I suspected to hit support at 11340/300 with a high for the day. Longs are too risky now. A break below 11250 is the next sell signal targeting 11150/100, perhaps as far as 10980/950.

We should have resistance at 11530/560 & 11650/700.

Emini Dow Jones shorts at 34000/34200 worked perfectly as we hit all targets as far as 33100/33000 with a low for the day exactly here.

An easy 1000 ticks profit this week.

A break below 33000 is a sell signal targeting 32750/700.

Gains are likely to be limited so we sell into resistance at 33450/550. Stop above 33650.