-
Emini S&P March shorts at the sell area of 4000/4020 hit all my targets as far as 3900/3890 (with a low for the day just a point above here yesterday). Hopefully you bagged 100 points this week.
-
Nasdaq March we wrote: the break lower can target 11470/430 then support at 11340/300.
-
Spot on as we made a low for the day at 11308 - could not be more accurate!!
-
Emini Dow Jones March shorts activated on my sell signal made 1000 ticks profit this week.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P March shorts at 4000/4020 worked on the expected collapse to my 3900/3890 target. We should have resumed the bear trend so we can sell a bounce to resistance at 3930/35...perhaps as far as 3950/55. Shorts need stops above 3960.
A break below 3890 is a sell signal targeting 3825/15.
Nasdaq March collapsed from 11650/700 as I suspected to hit support at 11340/300 with a high for the day. Longs are too risky now. A break below 11250 is the next sell signal targeting 11150/100, perhaps as far as 10980/950.
We should have resistance at 11530/560 & 11650/700.
Emini Dow Jones shorts at 34000/34200 worked perfectly as we hit all targets as far as 33100/33000 with a low for the day exactly here.
An easy 1000 ticks profit this week.
A break below 33000 is a sell signal targeting 32750/700.
Gains are likely to be limited so we sell into resistance at 33450/550. Stop above 33650.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Wednesday’s Doji, 10-DMA probe pullback moves
EUR/USD grinds lower around the intraday bottom as it pares the daily, as well as weekly, gains around the highest levels since April 2022 heading into Friday’s European session.
GBP/USD sees more upside above 1.2400
The pair is displaying back-and-forth moves below the round-level resistance of 1.2400 in the Asian session. The Cable has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the United Kingdom Retail Sales data for fresh impetus.
Gold faces barricades above $1,930 amid hawkish Fed chatters
Gold price is witnessing selling pressure in sustaining above the critical resistance of $1,930.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is struggling to extend gains as hawkish commentaries from various Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.
Cardano: Too early to call the uptrend over?
Cardano price is witnessing the first signs of a correction following the 55% rally established this winter. This thesis analyzes previous market behavior and technical indicators to forecast a plausible scenario for ADA in the weeks to come.
NFLX advances afterhours as Q4 net subscribers jump 7.66 million
Netflix stock rose immediately after the streaming company's fourth quarter results missed by a wide margin late Thursday. Wall Street had expected Netflix to produce $0.50 per share in GAAP earnings on revenue of $7.85 billion.