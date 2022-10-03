-
Dax 40 December futures made a high for the day exactly at resistance at 12120/150 with a 150 tick profit offered on shorts.
-
Emini S&P December futures shorts at first resistance at 3685/3700 worked perfectly with a high for the day here & a 100 point slide to a new 2022 low at 3596.
-
Nasdaq December reversed from strong resistance at 11550/600 to retest the only support of importance - the 200 week moving average at 11180/150. We closed the week below here as we test the 2020 low at 11050/030. A break below 10990 is a sell signal of course.
-
Emini Dow Jones futures reversed from just above first resistance at 29600/700, leading the way lower as we close the week well below the 200 week moving average.
Daily analysis
Dax December first resistance again at 12120/150. Shorts need stops above 12200. Resistance again at 12270/300. Shorts need stops above 123350. A break higher can target 12410/430, perhaps as far as 12500/550.
Shorts at resistance at 12120/150 targets 12000/11950 then retest 11900/870 with important 500 week moving average at 11750.
Emini S&P December shorts at first resistance at 3740/50 worked perfectly retesting 3618/13 before a break lower towards key 200 week moving average support at 3590/85. A low for the day just 5 points above. This is in fact the only support for this week. So a break below 3575 (& then holding below 3585/90) is an important sell signal. (Watch for an opening gap below 3580). The index could go in to free fall targeting 3545 & 3500/3490.
Holding the only support at 3590/85 in severely oversold conditions allows a recovery to 3625/35. If we continue higher expect strong resistance at 3670/80. Shorts need stops above 3700.
Nasdaq December closed below the 200 week moving average at 11180/150 but did hold the 2020 low at 11050/030. A break below 10990 this week is an important sell signal initially targeting 10800/750. Failure here targets 11500.
Holding the 2020 low at 11050/030 gives bulls the opportunity to build a double bottom buy signal. Obviously bulls need prices to stabilise above the 200 week moving average at 11180/200.
Emini Dow Jones held 50 ticks below first resistance at 29600/700 & broke minor support at 28900/800. Holding below here this week targets 28400/300. Eventually a move as far as 27500/400 is likely.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 29200/300. Shorts need stops above 29400. Strong resistance at 29650/700. Shorts need stops above 29850.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD reverses below 1.1200 amid UK tax cuts reversal news
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.1200, retreating from weekly highs in early Europe. GBP bulls assess the UK government's reversal to scrapping higher income tax rate cuts. PMIs coming up next.
EUR/USD hovers around 0.9800 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading close to 0.9800 in early European hours, helped by a broad selling n the US dollar and return of risk-on flows. Although the pair's further upside appears elusive amid the European energy crisis and recession fears. PMIs awaited.
Gold could see selling resurgence near $1,680
Gold price is back in the green zone at the start of the week, snapping Friday’s brief pullback from five-day highs of $1,675. The bright metal stood resilient so far this Monday, despite the initial rebound in the US dollar, as the renewed weakness in the Treasury yields helped.
Terra LUNA Classic price could crash 60% despite burn announcement and Coinbase, Robinhood listing rumors
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is the new shitcoin and has overtaken Shiba Inu's popularity. After Binance announced the LUNC burn program on September 26, the altcoin surged 66%.
Week Ahead: RBA and RBNZ to weigh 50-bps hikes but NFP report to set the mood
The antipodean central banks will kick off the new month with their policy decisions, but the latest jobs report out of the US could steal the limelight amid the never-ending anticipation of when the Fed will reach peak hawkishness.