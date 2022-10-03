Dax 40 December futures made a high for the day exactly at resistance at 12120/150 with a 150 tick profit offered on shorts.

Emini S&P December futures shorts at first resistance at 3685/3700 worked perfectly with a high for the day here & a 100 point slide to a new 2022 low at 3596.

Nasdaq December reversed from strong resistance at 11550/600 to retest the only support of importance - the 200 week moving average at 11180/150. We closed the week below here as we test the 2020 low at 11050/030. A break below 10990 is a sell signal of course.

Emini Dow Jones futures reversed from just above first resistance at 29600/700, leading the way lower as we close the week well below the 200 week moving average.

Daily analysis

Dax December first resistance again at 12120/150. Shorts need stops above 12200. Resistance again at 12270/300. Shorts need stops above 123350. A break higher can target 12410/430, perhaps as far as 12500/550.

Shorts at resistance at 12120/150 targets 12000/11950 then retest 11900/870 with important 500 week moving average at 11750.

Emini S&P December shorts at first resistance at 3740/50 worked perfectly retesting 3618/13 before a break lower towards key 200 week moving average support at 3590/85. A low for the day just 5 points above. This is in fact the only support for this week. So a break below 3575 (& then holding below 3585/90) is an important sell signal. (Watch for an opening gap below 3580). The index could go in to free fall targeting 3545 & 3500/3490.

Holding the only support at 3590/85 in severely oversold conditions allows a recovery to 3625/35. If we continue higher expect strong resistance at 3670/80. Shorts need stops above 3700.

Nasdaq December closed below the 200 week moving average at 11180/150 but did hold the 2020 low at 11050/030. A break below 10990 this week is an important sell signal initially targeting 10800/750. Failure here targets 11500.

Holding the 2020 low at 11050/030 gives bulls the opportunity to build a double bottom buy signal. Obviously bulls need prices to stabilise above the 200 week moving average at 11180/200.

Emini Dow Jones held 50 ticks below first resistance at 29600/700 & broke minor support at 28900/800. Holding below here this week targets 28400/300. Eventually a move as far as 27500/400 is likely.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 29200/300. Shorts need stops above 29400. Strong resistance at 29650/700. Shorts need stops above 29850.