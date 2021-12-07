SOXX is semiconductor ETF to provide concentrated exposure to the 30 largest US-listed semiconductor companies. This includes (i) manufacturers of materials with semiconductors that are used in electronic applications or in LED and OLED technology and (ii) providers of services or equipment associated with semiconductors.
SOXX Daily Chart
The market cycle began on December 2018 when SOXX found support at $144.79. The ETF got a bullish momentum and it is building an impulse that could end at any moment. The wave ((1)) of the impulse ended at $269.36. The pullback made a zig-zag correction completing at $167.79 as wave 2. Wave ((3)) started a powerful rally reaching $443.97 in less than a year. Wave ((4)) correction drop to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from wave ((2)) at $386.02, doing an irregular flat structure. From May 2021, we are developing wave ((5)) to complete the whole cycle from 2018 and also a wave III of an upper degree.
Elliott Wave Theory Motive Wave Structure
SOXX Last Wave and Target
SOXX began the last 5 swings at $386,02. Wave (1) ends at $476.53 with a Leading Diagonal structure, then pullbacks as wave (2) doing an irregular flat ending at $433.26. A nice rally born sending the ETF to $548.12 and complete the third swing. Actually, we have entered in a range phase that must be the wave ((4)). This wave ((4)) could done already at $514.92, but we cannot rule out visit to around $514.03 to complete a flat correction and then begin the last rally that we are expecting for.
Therefore, the rally should begin this December 2021 and we are targeted to $556.57 – $584.61 area. In that the cycle from 2018 should end and wave ((5)) of III. After completing this, we should see 3 or 7 swings correction that could send the ETF to around $375.00. Keep an eye to this movement that represent around the 30% of the SOXX.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
