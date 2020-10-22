Southwest Airlines Co (LUV stock) set to stay at high altitude as US fiscal stimulus looks closer

NYSE: LUV has been on an uptrend and is set to swing higher on Thursday.

Hopes for US fiscal stimulus – including airline aid – have risen despite the upcoming elections.

Rising coronavirus hospitalizations in Southwest's home state of Texas may weigh on sentiment.

Southwest Airlines Co's prospects remain elevated. United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have reported progress in reaching a multi-trillion fiscal relief package. Managers in the airline's headquarters in Dallas are closely watching deliberations in Washington, which are processing despite the upcoming elections – an encouraging development.

In any case, it seems that American lawmakers will include support to airlines regardless of who wins on November 3. While Congress could pass legislation only in the "lame-duck" session – after the vote but before elected lawmakers take over – optimism remains prevalent.

While aid from American taxpayers is coming, there remains uncertainty if people return to flying. Coronavirus cases continue rising in colder, northern states such as Wisconsin and Minnesota, hospitalization is rising in New York – where NYSE: LUV is traded. Moreover, Intensive Care Unit admissions due to COVID-19 are ascending also in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and Texas in general.

Southwest operates many flights out of the Lone Star state, where it is headquartered. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has yet to announce any restrictions, but consumers may be shy of taking flights amid the recent increase.

Which factor will have the upper word – money from Washington or hospitalization around the firm's headquarters in Dallas? Investors in New York seem to prefer to focus on federal funds and also hopes for a vaccine. Southwest Airlines may look to the northeast – New Jersey-based Johnson and Johnson and Massachusets-based Moderna are making progress toward immunization that would enable people to board airplanes. That is surely the hope of Southwest CEO Gary C. Kelly.

LUV stock price

NYSE: LUV has closed Wednesday's trading session at $39.84, a minor drop, but pre-market trading is pointing to a bounce higher for Southwest Airlines. Share prices are now in the middle between the 52-week low of $22.46 and the 52-week high of $58.83.

The trend in the past month has been positive, providing hope for those going bullish on the Dallas-based company.

