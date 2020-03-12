Southern Swiss canton of Ticino declares a state of emergency over coronavirus

Swiss media, SRF, reports on Thursday, the southern Swiss canton of Ticino has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus.

Additional details

All 'non-compulsory' public and private schools will be closed, as will nightclubs, cinemas, gyms and ski areas.

Universities at this stage will remain open, as will some limited border crossings.

The state of emergency is set to run until the end of March.

Approximately 130 people have been confirmed as carrying the virus in the canton, while one person has died.

USD/CHF reaction

USD/CHF is unfazed by the negative headlines, as the Swiss franc keeps the bid tone intact amid increased demand for safe-havens, as global markets remain roiled by the coronavirus.

The spot now drops 0.40% 0.9349, having recovered from a dip to 0.9321 earlier in the day.