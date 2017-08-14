South Korea's Moon: "No more war on Korean peninsula"By Dhwani Mehta
South Korean President Moon Jae-in was on the wires earlier this Monday, urging North Korea to halt its provocations, as tensions between the US and North Korea escalate.
Key Quotes:
"There must be no more war on the Korean Peninsula. Whatever ups and downs we face, the North Korean nuclear situation must be resolved peacefully."
"I am certain the United States will respond to the current situation calmly and responsibly in a stance that is equal to ours."
