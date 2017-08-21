South Korea's Moon: Military exercises with US not meant to raise tensions - RTRS

South Korea's Moon: Military exercises with US not meant to raise tensions - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reporting comments from the South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivered on Monday, noting that joint military exercises starting with the US forces are purely of a defensive nature and do not aim to raise tensions on the Korean peninsula.
The South Korean and US forces will conduct military exercises from Monday through to Aug. 31 that will involve computer simulations designed to prepare for a possible attack by nuclear-armed Pyongyang, as Reuters reports.
