South Korea’s Moon: Dialogue with N. Korea impossible at this point - Yonhap

South Korea’s state news agency, Yonhap, reports that the country’s President Moon has warned possible North Korea electromagnetic pulse (EMP) threat and hence, ordered readiness.

Also, Moon said that dialogue with North Korea is impossible at this point, adding that S. Korea has the power to pulverize should North Korea provoke South Korea.

Moon also warned that the South will not sit idle on North Korea provocation.

Earlier on the day, South Korean military fired a ballistic missile into waters off its eastern coast as a response to the North Korean missile's launch.