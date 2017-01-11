South Korea's Moon: Cannot recognize North Korea as nuclear state - RTRS

South Korea's Moon: Cannot recognize North Korea as nuclear state - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
The South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday, via Reuters, South Korea will never recognize or tolerate North Korea as a nuclear state, nor will Seoul have nuclear weapons.
Moon added that South’s consent is required for any military action on the Korean peninsula.
Earlier today, China’s Foreign Ministry came out with a statement, citing that China and S. Korea will work towards denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.
