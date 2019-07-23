South Korea's economy may return to growth in Q2 - Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll conducted showed that a majority of the economists see the South Korean economy returning to expansion in the second quarter of this year, but remain wary over the new trade spat with Japan.

Key Findings:

“Asia’s fourth-largest economy is estimated to have expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.0% in the April-June period in sequential terms, according to the median forecast in the survey of 12 economists with estimates ranging from 0% to 1.3%.

It would be the best reading since the first quarter of 2018 but the 0.4% contraction in the January-March period brings the average for the first two quarters of 2019 to just 0.3%.

In year-on-year terms, second-quarter growth was expected to quicken slightly to 2.0% from 1.7% in the January-March period, according to the survey. Sixteen economists provided forecasts for year-on-year growth.”

The Bank of Korea will release advance estimates Q2 GDP at 2300 GMT on Wednesday.