South Korean Finance Minister, Hong Nam-ki, has stated that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak has not materialized for March exports. The Finance Minister said the impact of the outbreak has not yet materialized for March exports, suggesting shipments data could worsen in the coming months.

Key notes

March per day exports seen shrinking due to production disruptions.

Will increase support for tourism, the entertainment industry.

The comments follow the news this week that South Korea is poised to tighten restrictions on overseas visitors in renewed efforts to prevent “imported” cases of the coronavirus.

South Korea has been marvelled for its fast response to the virus and some public health officials have suggested that the US, (now the worst affected by the pandemic) and other countries where coronavirus infections have also been surging could learn a lot from South Korea and other Asian countries’ responses to the pandemic.

South Korea implemented aggressive contact-tracing apps to track a person’s detailed whereabouts which have been a key deterrent in its battle against the invisible enemy, bringing it out of the shadows into brad daylight form where it can be idetified, quanrenteed and eradiacted from main socierty, keeping clusters to a bare minimum.