South Korea's exports fell for the 10th consecutive month in September due to protracted US-China trade tiff and deepening Korea-Japan spat, although the pace of decline moderated slightly.

Exports or outbound shipments fell by 11.7% from a year earlier to $44.71 billion, following the prior month's revised 13.8% decline, according to preliminary data released by the trade ministry on Tuesday.

The latest reading missed a median market forecast for a 10.2% drop in exports, according to MarketWatch.

Imports also decreased 5.6% from a year earlier to $38.74 billion, yielding a trade surplus of $5.97 billion.

The USD/KRW pair is currently trading at 1196, having created a bearish outside candlestick pattern on Monday. So far, the dismal exportts data not had a negative impact on KRW.













