South Korea Unemployment Rate climbed from previous 3.6% to 4% in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Big events ahead - ANZ
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
Antipodean cross and rates outlook: headed 1.1050 April lows? - Westpac
FXStreet
|
22:05 GMT
NZD/USD: chipping away at 0.6920 support before FOMC
FXStreet
|
22:00 GMT
New Zealand Current Account (QoQ) came in at $-2.335B, above forecasts ($-2.543B) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
21:46 GMT
New Zealand Current Account - GDP Ratio came in at -2.7%, above forecasts (-2.8%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
21:46 GMT
Explosion and fire reported at Syncrude oil sands plant - RTRS
FXStreet
|
21:43 GMT
WTI leaps above $48 following the API stock data
FXStreet
|
21:18 GMT
U.S. crude oil stocks fell 531,000 bbls in the week to March 10 - API
FXStreet
|
20:58 GMT
Wall Street tanks in tandem with oil prices
FXStreet
|
20:51 GMT
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: -0.531M vs previous 11.6M
FXStreet
|
20:41 GMT
Forex today: stocks off a cliff ahead of FOMC
FXStreet
|
20:23 GMT
Key events ahead: Dutch elections and FOMC - Westpac
FXStreet
|
20:10 GMT
GBP/USD posts lowest close since mid-January
FXStreet
|
19:58 GMT
In February, OPEC production decreased by 0.14 mb/d, to average 31.96 mb/d.
FXStreet
|
19:54 GMT
Colombia Industrial ouput (YoY): -0.2% (January) vs previous 2.2%
FXStreet
|
19:31 GMT
USD/TRY: The calm before the storm
FXStreet
|
19:22 GMT
US Retail Sales: A modest increase expected for February - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
19:21 GMT
Sell GBP/AUD? Target: 1.5810 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
19:15 GMT
EUR/JPY: extending hourly losses to fresh lows of 121.66
FXStreet
|
19:12 GMT
