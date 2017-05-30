Skip to main content
South Korea Service Sector Output dipped from previous 0.4% to 0.1% in April
By
FXStreet Team
South Korea Industrial Output Growth registered at -2.2%, below expectations (0.8%) in April
FXStreet
|
14 minutes ago
South Korea Industrial Output (YoY) came in at 1.7% below forecasts (5%) in April
FXStreet
|
14 minutes ago
South Korea Service Sector Output dipped from previous 0.4% to 0.1% in April
FXStreet
|
14 minutes ago
EUR/GBP up, up and away n latest UK polls, eyes 0.8750
FXStreet
|
22 minutes ago
Reassessing the path for US monetary policy - ANZ
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
NZD/USD: attacking the 0.71 handle
FXStreet
|
60 minutes ago
Market and economic wrap: dollar and rates lower - Westpac
FXStreet
|
22:02 GMT
GBP/USD sharp fall to test key supports below 1.2700 on latest polls
FXStreet
|
22:01 GMT
YouGov poll: UK Conservatives projected to fall 16 seats short of overall majority
FXStreet
|
21:24 GMT
EUR/USD touches 1.12 as DXY inches lower toward 97
FXStreet
|
21:08 GMT
RBNZ Financial Stability Report: global policy uncertainty remains elevated and debt burdens are high in a number of countries
FXStreet
|
21:06 GMT
South Korea BOK Manufacturing BSI rose from previous 79 to 82 in June
FXStreet
|
21:01 GMT
US ComSec Ross: Open to resuming talks on mega-trade deal with Europe - CNBC
FXStreet
|
20:42 GMT
Mexico Fiscal Balance, pesos declined to 58.48B in April from previous 340.61B
FXStreet
|
20:35 GMT
Forex today: not as much inflation in US hurts DXY
FXStreet
|
20:34 GMT
Wall Street closes lower, weighed down by mixed data and weak oil
FXStreet
|
20:32 GMT
ECB: No significant change in forward guidance, exit will be gradual - HSBC
FXStreet
|
19:41 GMT
Lower AUD is now supporting the competitiveness of Australia’s services exports - HSBC
FXStreet
|
19:33 GMT
USD/MXN up more than 1% ahead of state elections
FXStreet
|
19:22 GMT
US Dollar consolidates near daily lows above 97
FXStreet
|
19:21 GMT
