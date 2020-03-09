South Korea reports 96 new coronavirus cases, Germany tops 1000 cases

The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday, South Korea confirmed 96 new coronavirus cases, bringing up the total count to 7,478 as on March, 9th.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Robert Koch Institute reported that the country sees the number of cases cross the 1,000 mark with the total rising to 1,112 from 902 seen a day before.

India’s Health Ministry confirmed that total count has reached 43, with over 3000 people under surveillance in the country.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 110,000 across the world as the outbreak reached more countries and caused more economic carnage, as cited by Reuters.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment remains sour despite a tepid recovery in oil prices and US Treasury yields, as the European equity markets trade with 5% losses.

USD/JPY struggles to take out the 103 barrier on its recovery mode from multi-year low of 101.59.