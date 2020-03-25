South Korea reports 100 more cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths

South Korea has reports 100 more cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths the past twenty-four hours which is a blow to confidence in markets following news that Hubei had reported any new cases.

Total cases at 9,137.

Death toll is 126.

Market implications

The mood is up and down and hanging on each and every update. Meanwhile, The United States could become the global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, as India announced a full 24-hour, nationwide lockdown in the world’s second-most populous country.