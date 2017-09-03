Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
ECB
STOCKS
Oil
South Korea Money Supply Growth fell from previous 7.5% to 6.8% in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
South Korea Money Supply Growth fell from previous 7.5% to 6.8% in January
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
India’s gold demand set to revive in 2017 - WGC
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
China Ministry of Commerce – Jan-Feb trade data distorted by Lunar New Year
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
Nikkei Survey: Japan’s corporate leaders said Trump to have a "more positive than negative" effect
FXStreet
|
58 minutes ago
Gold steadies on improving outlook for global reflation
FXStreet
|
02:41 GMT
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2140, risk-off returns?
FXStreet
|
02:37 GMT
China factory prices lift reflation outlook – BBG
FXStreet
|
02:13 GMT
Sources: Saudi to supply full contractual volumes of crude to Asia in April - RTRS
FXStreet
|
02:03 GMT
US 10-year yield rises to highest since Dec 20, 2016
FXStreet
|
02:02 GMT
NZD/USD: Bears eye a break below 0.6900 amid mixed China prices
FXStreet
|
01:58 GMT
China PPI rises at the fastest rate since 2008; AUD/USD is not impressed
FXStreet
|
01:41 GMT
Australia’s PM Turnbull: Budget trajectory still not good enough
FXStreet
|
01:40 GMT
China's Feb CPI y/y hits the lowest since Jan 2015, misses expectations
FXStreet
|
01:35 GMT
China Producer Price Index (YoY) above expectations (7.7%) in February: Actual (7.8%)
FXStreet
|
01:32 GMT
China Consumer Price Index (YoY) registered at 0.8%, below expectations (1.7%) in February
FXStreet
|
01:31 GMT
China Consumer Price Index (MoM) came in at -0.2%, below expectations (0.6%) in February
FXStreet
|
01:31 GMT
PBOC set the Yuan mid-point rate at 6.9125
FXStreet
|
01:18 GMT
Australian bond yield rise, 10-yr clocks 15-month high
FXStreet
|
01:09 GMT
China to allow more fluctuation in Yuan – CFETS
FXStreet
|
00:52 GMT
USD/CNY fix projection: 6.9203 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:48 GMT
Load More content ...