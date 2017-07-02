Skip to main content
South Korea Money Supply Growth dipped from previous 8% to 7.5% in December
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 03:01 GMT
EUR/USD turns positive on slightly softer treasury yields
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 02:55 GMT
Japan’s Suga: Japan seeks to gain understanding from the US Administration
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 02:39 GMT
UK: Expect a hard Brexit to be delivered over next 2 years - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 02:30 GMT
Next Fed rate hike will come in June – RBC Economics
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 02:23 GMT
Sources: White House eyes executive order targeting 'conflict minerals' rule - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 02:22 GMT
Gold off-lows, retakes 3-month tops
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 02:17 GMT
EUR/USD could drop to parity in June – Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 02:07 GMT
USD/JPY drops despite BOJ’s bond buying effort
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 01:53 GMT
PBOC skips open market ops for the 3rd day in a row
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 01:47 GMT
US Appeals Court ends hearing over Trump travel ban without announcing a ruling
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 01:43 GMT
AUD/USD - Sellers run out of steam near 0.76 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 01:29 GMT
BOJ bond buying pushes USD/JPY through 112.50 but fails to find acceptance
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 01:19 GMT
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8849 vs 6.8604
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 01:16 GMT
Gold and base metals in action - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 00:47 GMT
USD/JPY: bid within a correction of significant break below 112.00
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 00:20 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8996 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 00:12 GMT
BOJ Summary of Opinions: Will take some time for inflation to accelerate
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 23:57 GMT
Japan Trade Balance - BOP Basis up to ¥806.8B in December from previous ¥313.4B
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 23:55 GMT
Japan Current Account n.s.a. below forecasts (¥1294.5B) in December: Actual (¥1112.2B)
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 23:51 GMT
