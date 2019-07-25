South Korea: Headline GDP improves but details still weak – ANZ

ANZ analysts note that South Korea’s preliminary Q2 GDP rebounded following an exceptionally weak performance in Q1.
Key Quotes
“Although there was a broad-based improvement across the major components, investment remained a drag on headline y/y growth while government spending was the top contributor.”
“The big picture is that the economy remains on a shaky footing and continues to face multiple headwinds, including weak external demand, a global tech downturn and souring relations with Japan. We thus maintain our full-year growth forecast of 2.0%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD logs four-day losing streak ahead of ECB
Dovish ECB expectations keep the EUR on the back foot. The markets may have priced in a September rate cut. The EUR could take a beating and drop to 1.1000 if the ECB boosts prospects of aggressive rate cuts.
GBP/USD refrains from crossing 21-day EMA amid UK cabinet overhaul
With the pro-Brexiteers holding key UK positions under the new PM, GBP/USD refrains from extending previous gains while heading south pre-London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY holds the lower ground on 108.00 amid cautious optimism
The USD/JPY pair sticks to its range trade around 108.15 region so far this Thursday, with the bias leaning towards the downside amid the latest N. Korean missile launch and cautious optimism in the Asian equities ahead of the ECB.
Gold manages to hold the rising support line above $ 1420
Gold prices are firm in the $1425s / $1426s in early Asia with plenty of geopolitical risks providing a cushion for bulls on downside corrections. The yellow metal was fairly strong overnight.
Crude oil falls sharply as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia look to resume production in Neutral Zone
Citing Kuwait's state news agency, KUNA, Reuters in the last hour reported that Saudi Arabia's energy minister visited Kuwait to discuss resuming oilproduction in the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone.