South Korea Export Price Growth (YoY) rose from previous 6.3% to 7.4% in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
South Korea Import Price Growth (YoY) up to 13.2% in January from previous 9.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 21:01 GMT
South Korea Export Price Growth (YoY) rose from previous 6.3% to 7.4% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 21:01 GMT
USD/CAD: bears still in control despite the greenback on the march
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 20:09 GMT
Trump and the US dollar - HSBC
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 20:09 GMT
US dollar index rises for the third day in a row
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 20:01 GMT
Trump: Southern transactions were not fair; Canada trade is different
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 19:58 GMT
PM Justin Trudeau: 35 US states list Canada as it largest export market
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 19:31 GMT
ECB policy to drop reference to possible rates cuts - UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 19:13 GMT
Oil bulls capped again, correction headed for break of 4hr sma?
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 18:55 GMT
EUR/USD holds at 3-week lows, unable to recover above 1.0600
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 18:39 GMT
Canada’s AAA Rating Is on Thin Ice - Bloomberg
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 18:27 GMT
NZD/USD down -0.36% on the day, testing below the key 200-d sma
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 18:07 GMT
some of the major events this week - UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 17:53 GMT
AUD/USD 'kiss and goodbye' to 0.77; US 10-year yield boosted long-dollar
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 17:51 GMT
Greek Fin Min: We want IMF to clarify its stance and for its demands to be fair
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 17:22 GMT
Key events: watch Trump's tax plan and Yellen's congressional testimonies - UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 17:06 GMT
EUR/GBP bears in control below 200d sma on EU political concerns ahead of key data this week
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 16:59 GMT
GBP a top performer of late, but why? - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 16:37 GMT
United States 6-Month Bill Auction increased to 0.645% from previous 0.62%
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 16:36 GMT
United States 3-Month Bill Auction rose from previous 0.53% to 0.54%
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 16:36 GMT
