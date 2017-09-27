South Korea expects more North Korea provocations mid-October - RTRS

In a meeting with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said he expected Pyongyang to act around Oct. 10 and 18, but gave no details, Reuters reported.

More provocations from the North is expected to coincide with the anniversary of the founding of its communist party and China’s all-important Communist Party Congress is

Park Wan-ju, lawmaker and head spokesman of the ruling Democratic Party, noted: “(Chung’s report) also said there are worries over military conflict being sparked by accidental incidents. The president said the United States speaks of military and diplomatic options, but South Korea can’t go through war again.”