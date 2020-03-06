South Korea: Coronavirus infects job market – Standard Chartered

South Korea will release seasonally adjusted (SA) unemployment data for February on 11 March and in the opinion of economists at Standard Chartered Bank the unemployment rate is expected to rise due to coronavirus outbreak. USD/KRW trades at 1187.37.
Key quotes
“The unemployment rate likely rose to 4.3% due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We think jobs funded by the government will continue to increase, but the number of employed will decrease as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts tourism, the traditional retail business and trade.”
“Korea’s slowing population growth will reduce the number of employed for 2020. The number of unemployed also likely rose in February due to delayed hiring as college graduates become economically active and search for jobs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.13 amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD has topped 1.13, the highest since July 2019 investors are fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading in the US. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness, Brexit talks
GBP/USD is rising above 1.30 as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Forex Today: Gold, yen soar, stocks, dollar dive as US coronavirus fears leap, Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The soggy mood in markets continues as the US admitted it performed only around 500 coronavirus tests and as thousands in New York City have self-quarantined.
Gold climbs to fresh seven-year highs near $1,690
With the number of confirmed coronavirus infections surging globally, heightened worries over a protracted global recession force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. The XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,687, a little below the seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.