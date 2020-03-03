South Korea confirms 374 new coronavirus cases, total at 5,186

The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Tuesday, South Korea confirms 374 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 5,186.

As on March 2, the official report showed that the number of coronavirus cases in the country had risen to 4812, with 600 more cases confirmed.

Market reaction

Investors ignore the latest South Korean count, as the sentiment remains boosted on global stimulus hopes.

The pan European benchmark, the Euro Stoxx 50, rallies 2.50% while the S&P 500 futures are up 0.60%, at the time of writing. The 10-year US Treasury yields surge over 5%.

However, USD/JPY fails to benefit from the risk-on environment and remains depressed below 108.00.