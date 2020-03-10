South Korea confirms 131 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Tuesday, South Korea confirmed 131 new coronavirus cases, bringing up the total count to 7,513 as on March, 9th.

Meanwhile, the South reported three new deaths, with the death toll rising to 54.

Market reaction

With the risk in the number of new cases in S. Korea, US and Europe, markets have once again turned cautious despite the relief rally in the Wall Street futures and Treasury yields.

The Asian equities are a mixed bag so far in Tuesday’s trading, as Japanese stocks drop over 1% while Australia’s ASX 200 trade +0.75%. Chinese stocks tread water, although they look vulnerable after Chinese factory-gate deflation figures.