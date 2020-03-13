South Korea confirms 110 new coronavirus cases, LatinAm countries ramp up measures

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday, South Korea confirmed 110 new coronavirus cases, down from Thursday’s 114, with the total count now at 7,979.

Among other coronavirus updates, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Costa Rica, Paraguay and Honduras took tougher steps a day to contain the pandemic.

Honduras’ National Autonomous University suspended classes indefinitely.

Argentina announced cancelling issuing visas to travellers and suspend flights from countries hardest-hit by the virus. Argentina reported 31 cases, up from 21 the day before, and one death.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney Co. said on Thursday, will shut down all its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris until the end of the month due to the virus.

Market reaction

Global markets are in a panic mode amid mounting coronavirus pandemic risks, with Asian stocks heavily battered following Wallstreet slump overnight.

Despite pumping liquidity into the financial markets by the Fed and BOJ, the sentiment remains sour, keeping the upside attempts in USD/JPY elusive.

The spot now trades near 105.00, up 0.34% on the day.