South Korea: BoK seen on hold this week – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann suggested the Bank of Korea (BoK) is expected to leave rates unchanged at its meeting later in the week.
Key Quotes
“Domestic monetary policy will remain accommodative to facilitate the economic recovery especially with COVID-19 still posing substantial risk.”
“We expect BoK to stay on hold through 2021 despite an uptick in inflation.”
“At the May meeting, the BoK is expected to raise its forecasts for both inflation and GDP growth for 2021 from 1.3% and 3.0%, respectively in February.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
