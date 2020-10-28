South Korea: 2020 GDP forecasted to contract 0.8% - UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, assessed the prospects of GDP growth for the current year in South Korea.
Key Quotes
“South Korea’s advance 3Q20 GDP bounced back to positive sequential growth at seasonally adjusted 1.9% quarter-on-quarter… after two preceding quarters of contraction. On a year-on-year (y/y) comparison, the economy remained in contraction at -1.3% in 3Q20… the main drags came from private consumption (-2.2% point) and inventories (- 0.9% point) while positive contributions to the headline y/y GDP were seen from capital investment (+0.8% point), government spending (+0.7% point) and net exports (+0.3% point).”
“Overall, the recovery in 3Q20 was supported by the large fiscal response, including the 4th supplementary budget (KRW7.8 trillion) that was passed in late-September. The four supplementary budgets introduced since March have totaled KRW66.8 trillion (3.4% of GDP), on top of the financial support package and jobs programs. Worries over a fresh round of the pandemic outbreak will continue to hamper the private consumption recovery. The seasonallyadjusted unemployment rate came off a high of 4.5% in May to 3.9% in September aided by the government’s support measures but is likely to remain elevated for the rest of the year.”
“While South Korea economy may have seen the worst, the recovery will continue to be slow given the pandemic threat and that major economies in Europe and the US are still battling the COVID-19 outbreak. We expect the recovery momentum to remain in place but GDP will likely remain in y/y contraction in 4Q20. Assuming no major changes to the advance 3Q20 GDP, our revised outlook is at -0.6% y/y for 4Q20 with full-year GDP contraction at -0.8% compared to -1.3% previously. We maintain our forecast for a recovery in growth to 3.5% in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic comes under control leading to resumption in businesses and travel.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.