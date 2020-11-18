South Australia announces a six-day circuit-breaker amid covid resurgence

South Australian premier Marshall announces new restrictions to combat the resurgence of the coronavirus cluster.

Marshall imposed a circuit-breaker, which includes a six-day lockdown and a further eight days of lesser restrictions in the state, per The Guardian.

"Closures in the first six days include:

All schools except for children of the essential worker and vulnerable children.

Universities.

Takeaway food.

Pubs, cafes, coffee shops and food courts.

Elective surgery except for urgent operations and cancer treatment.

Open inspections and auctions for real estate.

Outdoor sport and physical activity - You CAN NOT leave you home for exercise.

Regional travel."

The premier advised South Australians to work from home where possible.

He also confirmed that international flights into the state have been suspended for the rest of the week.

The new restrictions come after a COVID-19 cluster broke out in Adelaide's north that grew to 17 cases overnight. The restrictions have come into effect from midnight on Monday.

Market reaction

AUD/USD is off the lows but remains well offered below 0.7300 amid growing virus risks to the Australian economy and broad-based US dollar rebound.

At the press time, the spot drops 0.19% on a daily basis to trade at 0.7283.