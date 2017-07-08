South Africa's parliament Speaker allows secret ballot in Zuma no-confidence vote - Reuters

South Africa's parliament Speaker allows secret ballot in Zuma no-confidence vote - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
"A motion of no-confidence in South African President Jacob Zuma brought by opposition parties will take place through a secret ballot, the speaker of parliament said on Monday," as recently reported by Reuters.
With the initial reaction to this development, the USD/ZAR pair dropped sharply and lost around 2% before recovering some of its losses. As of writing, the pair was trading at 13.2538, down 1.35% on the day.
