South Africa SARB Interest Rate Decision unchanged at 7%
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
South Africa SARB Interest Rate Decision unchanged at 7%
May 25, 14:35 GMT
United States EIA Natural Gas Storage change above forecasts (71B) in May 19: Actual (75B)
May 25, 14:34 GMT
Saudi EnergyMin: Oil market rebalancing partially achieved
May 25, 14:24 GMT
Gold daily gains capped near $1,260
May 25, 14:22 GMT
Germany's Spahn: ECB should ensure exit from extraordinary monetary policy does not occur too late
May 25, 14:17 GMT
172nd OPEC meeting press conference – Live
May 25, 14:14 GMT
France's Macron: Had "very frank" talks with Trump
May 25, 14:11 GMT
WTI spikes back above $51 mark ahead of OPEC press conference
May 25, 14:01 GMT
USD/CHF remains stuck in tight range above 0.97 post-US data
May 25, 13:55 GMT
US stocks open higher for sixth consecutive session, S&P and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs
May 25, 13:40 GMT
USD/CAD trims recovery gains ahead of the final OPEC announcement
May 25, 13:13 GMT
GBP & GE2017: What to expect - ING
May 25, 13:12 GMT
Mexico Trade Balance s/a, $ rose from previous $-1.41B to $-0.297B in April
May 25, 13:01 GMT
Russia Central Bank Reserves $ rose from previous $399.7B to $405B
May 25, 13:01 GMT
Mexico Trade Balance, $ came in at $0.617B, above forecasts ($-1.804B) in April
May 25, 13:01 GMT
US: The international trade deficit was $67.6 billion in April
May 25, 12:52 GMT
US: Wholesale inventories for April were estimated at $592.0 billion
May 25, 12:46 GMT
AUD, JPY, NZD vulnerable to Chinese wobbles - Rabobank
May 25, 12:45 GMT
EUR/USD pierces 1.1200 after US releases
May 25, 12:44 GMT
GBP/USD keeps low near mid-1.2900s after mixed US data
May 25, 12:42 GMT
Load More content ...