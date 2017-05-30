Skip to main content
South Africa Private Sector Credit above forecasts (5.84%) in April: Actual (5.9%)
FXStreet Team
Germany Import Price Index (MoM) below expectations (0.1%) in April: Actual (-0.1%)
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
South Africa Private Sector Credit above forecasts (5.84%) in April: Actual (5.9%)
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
South Africa M3 Money Supply (YoY) came in at 5.33% below forecasts (5.79%) in April
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
GBP/USD cautious around 1.2800 on election jitters
FXStreet
|
05:49 GMT
AUD/USD drops to one-week lows amid notable USD demand
FXStreet
|
05:42 GMT
EUR/USD: Further downside in play on Greek woes, German CPI eyed
FXStreet
|
05:33 GMT
Australian Govt little benefit from extending the yield curve beyond 30 years
FXStreet
|
04:50 GMT
USD/JPY recovers in tandem with Nikkei, but still below 111.00
FXStreet
|
04:40 GMT
North Korea warns of 'bigger gift package' for the US after latest test - RTRS
FXStreet
|
04:12 GMT
Russia’s Novak: Oil markets to rebalance in Q3 2017
FXStreet
|
03:53 GMT
It's Greece again... EUR/USD eyes Greek-German yield spread
FXStreet
|
03:26 GMT
GBP/USD regains 1.28, but for how long amid UK election jitters?
FXStreet
|
03:24 GMT
China Press: Policymakers need to tread carefully when tightening policy to avoid liquidity crunch
FXStreet
|
03:03 GMT
SNP set out opposition to UK spending cuts and Brexit - BBG
FXStreet
|
02:49 GMT
Risk-off who? Gold is flat lined
FXStreet
|
02:45 GMT
S. Korea says conducted joint drills with US B-1B strategic bomber - RTRS
FXStreet
|
02:22 GMT
Is AUD/JPY signalling risk-off ahead?
FXStreet
|
02:19 GMT
Australian CAPEX plans: A preview - Westpac
FXStreet
|
02:15 GMT
EUR/JPY down over 1 big figure as Greek default drama unfolds
FXStreet
|
02:06 GMT
UK Labour Corbyn: Open to referendum talk with SNP if Labour wins June 8 election
FXStreet
|
01:51 GMT
