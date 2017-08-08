Sources: US readies more sanctions against Venezuelan officials - RTRS

Sources: US readies more sanctions against Venezuelan officials - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quoted the US officials, as saying that the Trump administration is preparing sanctions against another group of Venezuelan officials linked to President Nicolas Maduro in response to his creation of a new legislative superbody in defiance of world condemnation.
One of the administration officials stated, “The new measures, to freeze the individuals’ U.S. assets, ban them from travel to the United States and prohibit Americans from doing business with them, could be rolled out as early as this week.”
