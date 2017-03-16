Sources: PBOC raises SLF rate by 20bps to 3.30% - RTRS

Reuters quoting sources familiar with the matter, the Chinese central bank (PBOC) raises the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) rate by 20bps to 3.30%.

Key Details:

Hikes 7 day SLF 10bps to 3.45%

1 month 10bps to 3.80%

Earlier today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) raised rates for reverse repos at 7-14-28 days and stressed the upward movement in the Marginal Lending Facility (MLF) and Open Market Operations (OMO) is not an interest rate hike.