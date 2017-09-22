Sources: major oil producers meeting unlikely to make recommendation on extending oil cut deal

Sources: major oil producers meeting unlikely to make recommendation on extending oil cut dealBy Haresh Menghani
According to two OPEC sources, familiar with the development, OPEC/non-OPEC ministers meeting in Vienna is not likely to make specific recommendations on extending oil cut deal.
Meanwhile, WTI crude oil quickly retreated from highs but is still holding comfortably above the key $50.00 psychological mark.
