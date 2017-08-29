Sources: Largest US crude refinery shutting due to Harvey - RTRS

Sources: Largest US crude refinery shutting due to Harvey - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quoted sources familiar with operations, stating that the largest US crude oil refinery, Motiva Enterprises, shut down on Tuesday night due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey in its 603,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, plant.
With the shutdown of the Motiva refinery, 19.6% or 3.65 million bpd of the US refining capacity will be shut due to Tropical Storm Harvey.
